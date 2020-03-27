CMHA South Cariboo suggests reaching out to people who may be struggling

‘We all need to pitch in to take care of those around us’

The Canadian Mental Health Association South Cariboo is available to support people in the South Cariboo, according to Executive Director Susann Collins.

“It’s normal to be affected by stress and anxiety right now; it’s a healthy response. We just want to keep it from taking over.

She asks people to reach out to people that you know may be struggling.

“We all need to pitch in to take care of those around us.”

To do their part in the public health response, they’ve closed most in-person services, but are doing everything they can to help by phone and online, says Collins, who offered some tips for during tough times:

– take reasonable precautions to keep yourself safer – taking action helps.

– stay connected with others by phone or video chat.

– get enough sleep and eat healthy foods.

– keep up to date with reliable information but consider reducing the constant stream of social media – it can take over.

– cut back on caffeine and alcohol, which we often turn to when stressed.

– get regular exercise.

– reach out to help others and feel part of something bigger, and thank those on the front lines.

– try out self-management strategies at HeretoHelp.bc.ca.

They will be offering more suggestions in the weeks ahead to help people working from home and families with young children.

Collins notes that the programs that supported women experiencing or fleeing from violence previously provided by the Women’s Centre are still being provided in 100 Mile House, but they are being delivered through the Canadian Mental Health Association – South Cariboo Branch (CMHA South Cariboo).

“The staff that delivered these programs through the Women’s Centre became staff of CMHA South Cariboo and they continue to provide these services as before.”

Their main office number is 250-395-4883 (Monday to Friday 9-4). The number for Safe House, a 24-hour service provided for women and their children who are fleeing abuse, is 1-800-563-0808 and ask for 100 Mile Safe House. The number fo the STV Counselling Program, for women who are experiencing or have experienced violence and other forms of abuse, is 778-482-1788. Call 250-706-7599 for Homeless outreach, 250-644-1687 for the Community Navigator, 250-644-3270 for the Acquired Brain Injury Outreach Worker, 250-706-9819 for the Supported Independent Living Outreach Worker.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus