An image of the decal by Kelly Kuzyk. (Submitted photo)

Clinton woman aims to raise autism awareness through car decals

‘I have people requesting decals to be made specific to an individual’

A Clinton-based woman is taking a practical approach to raising awareness for people living on the autism spectrum by selling custom decals for cars.

Kelly Kuzyk, the woman behind Kuzyville Custom Crafts, shared a post on Facebook of the decal last week (March 5) and has since sold over 40 decals to people as far as Prince George and Kelowna.

The idea came to Kuzyk because of her 10-year-old granddaughter. She said with autism awareness month around the corner, she was surprised to see nothing available in stores to raise awareness.

“My biggest fear is if I become hurt in an accident, how would my grandchild react?” said Kuzyk. “Would she tell the emergency personnel she is autistic? I hope these decals will help emergency personnel realize there is an autistic child in the car.”

Kuzyk hopes the decals will help safety personnel identify the individual with a disability in the vehicle but also spark conversations when seen by the public.

“I started making things to help make other people aware,” said Kuzyk. “I have people requesting decals to be made specific to an individual, so I’ve been making a few to identify the individual who may be in the car.”

Kuzyk makes the decals out of vinyl. A year ago, she made one for her vehicle and says it’s remained the same since putting it on her window. Kuzyk has also begun making other items to help raise awareness like seatbelt covers, t-shirts and more.

“I think it is very important for people to have a decal like this,” said Kuzyk. “Some people can be very ignorant when a child cannot be controlled. When a child is having a meltdown, that’s the last thing you want to notice, it’s not your child’s fault – you never know what may trigger them. I hope these (decals) will help people understand the importance of being aware.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues police officer, province

Just Posted

Clinton woman aims to raise autism awareness through car decals

‘I have people requesting decals to be made specific to an individual’

District of 100 Mile presents 2020 Financial Plan

District on track to be debt-free by 2024

Snow Drags puts 100 Mile on the map

‘We will plan for another event next year’

COVID-19 precautions in the South Cariboo

Local groups are taking measures to minimize risk

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Most Read