Clinton fire hall, date unknown.

Clinton Volunteer Fire Department seeks funding for gear, equipment

More equipment needed after successful recruitment drive.

Thanks to a successful recruitment drive, the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department is seeking to purchase new turnout gear and equipment.

Clinton Fire Chief Wayne Walch has submitted a formal letter to the Village of Clinton requesting that $25,000 set aside for a Fire Underwriter Survey be rediverted to purchase new equipment, including turnout gear, helmets and coveralls.

“We have had a very successful recruitment drive and need to get more gear to accommodate more people as well as replacing some outdated gear,” Walch said in the letter, which was slated to go before the village council on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The fire department had sent out a letter to Clinton homeowners earlier this month seeking new recruits, warning that if it doesn’t have enough volunteers, residents could face increased home insurance costs. Assistant fire chief Karl Hansen said the recruitment drive drew a high level of interest from the community, with six people pledging to become volunteer firefighters. The new volunteers will bring the number of volunteer firefighters to 14.

“It’s nice, it is a big commitment so people that are able to give up that time and make it is always good to see,” Hansen said, noting in the past they would likely only see interest from one or two people.

Hansen said after a meeting with CAO Murray Daly, it was determined the Fire Underwriter Survey would not be in the village’s best interests and the money would be better used for new fire equipment.

The Fire Underwriter Survey is something every community goes through and Clinton has already done one in the past. Hansen explained a community’s fire protection rating is evaluated by looking at the fire department, the village’s water system and other mitigating factors. Clinton’s rating is unlikely to change, he said, so it’d be a waste of money to do another one.

100 Mile House

