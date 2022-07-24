Clinton to seek grant for age-friendly assessment and action plan

Both would be developed with input from local residents, businesses, and organizations

Council had given first three readings to a new elections bylaw at a meeting on July 6, and was set to adopt the new bylaw on July 13. However, the bylaw — which would have seen the number of nominators needed by a candidate for elected office raised from two to 10 — was withdrawn from consideration, and the former bylaw remains in effect. The number of nominators needed by a candidate therefore remains at two.

TNRD planning agreement

Regina Sadilkova, general manager of planning services for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), gave a presentation about the regional planning agreement, which was renewed by the TNRD board at its June 16 meeting.

Under legislation, municipalities can participate in planning in the surrounding rural areas, with the agreement running for five years. All 11 municipalities in the TNRD participate, with the fee based on assessment. Clinton’s fee for 2022 is $1,155, and helps fund the TNRD’s Regional Growth Strategy.

Sadilkova noted all TNRD board members vote on all planning matters within the TNRD, regardless of location. Any planning matters within a few kilometres of a municipality are referred to the relevant staff and council for review and input.

Age-Friendly grant

Council approved an application for a B.C. Healthy Communities Age-Friendly Communities grant for an age-friendly assessment and action plan.

These would be developed with input from residents, businesses, and organizations. The plan would be used to create strategic tactics and goals to improve activities, programming, and facilities for seniors.

A report from Community Economic Coordinator Kat Chatten noted a plan is the first step towards obtaining further funding for activities, asset improvement, and program funding for seniors.

