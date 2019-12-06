Clinton man faces first degree murder charge for 2018 homicide at Deep Creek

Wyatt Boffa, 29 has been charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin, 43,

Wyatt Lee Boffa, 29, was arrested and charged Friday, Dec. 6 for first degree murder in connection with the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin, 43, in Deep Creek last year. (Photo submitted)

A Clinton-area man has been arrested on a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of a Deep Creek resident a year ago.

The RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and Williams Lake RCMP carried out the arrest of Wyatt Lee Boffa, 29, charging him with first degree murder in the 2018 death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin, 43.

“Major crime investigators have remained committed to Baldwin’s family and the entire community in piecing together the circumstances surrounding his sudden death,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP, noting RCMP will continue to support the victim’s family, the community and the prosecution as the investigation begins to transition to the judicial process.

Chief Sheri Sellars of the Soda Creek Indian Band said she was thankful for the efforts of RCMP.

“We would like to thank the RCMP for their due diligence and work in pursuing a resolution to our community’s tragedy,” Sellars said. “This will offer our community members some closure. We would also like to thank our community members for their patience while the RCMP worked with leadership to bring this tragic event to a close.”

The homicide occurred almost a year ago in the rural community located just north of Williams Lake.

On Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018 at 9:35 p.m. members of the Williams Lake RCMP responded to a residence on Mountain House Road in Deep Creek, where upon attendance Baldwin was discovered deceased.

Baldwin’s death was considered suspicious in nature at that time, which resulted in the Williams Lake RCMP seeking the assistance of the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit (MCU).

Just a few weeks after the death of Baldwin, police announced they were searching for Boffa and had another suspect in custody after police seized two loaded firearms from a vehicle in Williams Lake.

Police have never linked Boffa to Baldwin’s death until now.

On Friday Dec. 6, 2019 Boffa was taken into custody and formally charged by the BC Prosecution Service.

Boffa appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court at 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon and was remanded until a tentative date of Monday Jan. 13, 2020.

A publication ban was imposed, preventing media from reporting on any evidence presented in court regarding the case.

Although an arrest has been made, the police investigation continues at this time, led by the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit (MCU), with support from the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment.

Major crime investigators would like to encourage anyone with any additional information regarding this homicide to come forward and speak with police.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Williams Lake Thursday, Dec. 5, Jayson Gilbert was denied bail.

Gilbert and his co-accused, Michael Drynock, face first degree murder charges in connection to the death of Branton Regner at the Rudy Johnson Bridge in August of this year, as well as one count of kidnapping and attempted murder.

No one has been charged to date in the death of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan, 43, who was shot in a driveway on Mackenzie Avenue North in early August of this year, however, Duncan’s death and the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident are believed to be connected.



