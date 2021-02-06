(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)

(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Clinton council approves borrowing $1.2 million for new public works building

Village does not need to get assent from voters before seeking to borrow full amount needed

Clinton council has given third reading to a bylaw authorizing the borrowing of $1.2 million over a period of 30 years for the construction of a new public works building at Elliott Park.

Requests for proposal for construction of the building have been obtained, but funds for the project must be secured before a contract can be awarded.

Chief Administrative Officer Murray Daly explained that approval had to be obtained from first the provincial government and then the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, as loan requests from municipalities to the Municipal Finance Authority (MFA) go through the regional district. He added approval from the public was not necessary due to the village’s excellent loan-carrying capacity and having only one small MFA loan outstanding.

Coun. David Park asked if some of the funds received from the Clinton and District Community Forest could be used to decrease the amount of the loan.

Daly replied that monies received from the Community Forest were yielding a high return, and it was cheaper to borrow the money than use the reserve funds. He added that there were other expenses coming up, including the replacement of some fleet vehicles over the next one to two years and the replacement of the primary fire engine in the next three to five years.

READ MORE: Clinton Volunteer Fire Department seeks funding for gear, equipment

“We don’t want to totally exhaust that pot of money to finance a portion of [the public works building cost] and still have to get a loan through MFA,” he said. “It’s better financially to borrow at the low-interest rates we’re able to get through MFA and retain that money, either for anything disastrous that comes up that we haven’t planned for or to finance smaller purchases outright like a fleet vehicle or to get us closer to buying that fire truck.”

Chief Financial Officer Mandy McKague noted the Community Forest funds were never allocated to the public works building, although it had been discussed, and that council would have to officially allocate some of the funds to be used for that purpose.

Park asked for further clarification about getting voters’ approval for the loan, asking if it was village policy to go to the electors if a loan request was over a certain amount.

Daly replied there is no such village policy and that it depends on a municipality’s debt level as to whether they had to go to the voters. “Because of our low debt load and [because] we’ve been very fiscally responsible we’re not approaching the level where we have to take it to the electors at this time for this loan.”

Five year financial plan

Council gave three readings and adoption to the village’s five-year financial plan, which shows that there is no property tax increase in 2021 from the 2020 tax rates. The plan was accepted for information at the Dec. 9, 2020 meeting, and since then has had one adjustment: the addition of annual debt servicing of $58,596 for construction of a new public works building (see above).

Clinton rec site

The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association asked if the rec site they put in above the tracks last year is suitable to be used for overnight camping. Association secretary Laura Paquette noted in a letter the desire to make the site a “legit” one, which was clarified as one where overnight camping could be offered, but said that it was unclear if it could be allowed there. Staff were directed to get more information about the status and ownership of the land in question (i.e. is it Crown land) and report back to council.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it
Next story
Ottawa should require banks to share race-related data: business groups

Just Posted

Bobbie Crane’s photo of this resting lioness is one of 800 pieces of art selected for the Blood Lions #800Lions project. (Photo submitted)
South Cariboo artist’s work featured on South African billboard

Bobbie Crane’s work selected for Blood Lions’ #800Lions campaign.

(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Clinton council approves borrowing $1.2 million for new public works building

Village does not need to get assent from voters before seeking to borrow full amount needed

Canim Lake Band will reassess its emergency response to COVID-19 on Feb. 19. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Canim Lake Band to open school, band offices next week.

Emergency operations centre will reassess situation on Feb. 19.

Mount Polley Mining Corporation is appealing a $9,000 administrative penalty issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy regarding it water discharge plans. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Mount Polley Mine Corporation appealing $9,000 non-compliance penalty from government

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy issued the penalty on Dec. 8, 2020

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

There were four more cases reported since Feb. 2

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Most Read