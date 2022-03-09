Clinton considers bylaw to prevent water contamination

Every hosue and buisness would be required to have backflow preventers

The Village of Clinton is considering a new Cross Connection bylaw, which will require every house and business to install – at their own cost – a mechanism to prevent backflow that could contaminate the municipal water supply.

Chief Administrative Officer Murray Daly said the village is required by the province to have backflow preventers or other measures, in place as a condition of its water licensing permit with Interior Health.

Daly noted it likely won’t be a big deal to most residents, who can purchase a $15-$20 “vacuum break” on outside taps, to prevent water from troughs or swimming pools from re-entering the water system in the event of a break in the main line.

“It’s not a major expensive renovation to your home,” he said.

Businesses, meanwhile, may have to look at backflow prevention measures such as one-way valves either, he added. The cost will vary depending on the building in question and the measures needed for each one. Daly added that the village has not found a grant that will cover putting the preventive measures in place.

Daly noted the more pressing concern is ensuring that larger, higher-risk properties come into compliance as soon as possible. He noted the village will be working on its own buildings – such as the Clinton Memorial Hall, government offices, fire hall and recreation buildings – before pushing residents and businesses to comply.

Council gave first three readings to the bylaw, after changing the propoesed implementation date to Jan. 1, 2024 subject to final approval. Daly explained that once the work is done, each property will need to be inspected and certified. Commercial buildings will then be subject to an annual inspection.



