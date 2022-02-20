Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files

Clinton CiB moving ahead with Seedy Sunday event in April

Village will also take part in CiB evaluation program for first time since 2019

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of Feb. 9, 2022.

Communities in Bloom

Council considered a letter from the Clinton CiB Beautification Society, which asked the village to once again participate in the provincial CiB program in the “Evaluated with Virtual Check-up” category. It would mean judges would visit the village, do an in-person evaluation, provide an 18-page report based on that evaluation, and award a “Bloom rating.” The last time Clinton participated in this category was in 2019 when the village received 5 Blooms. A motion that the village pay the entry fee of $525 passed unanimously.

Strategic Plan

Council received for information a formal copy of the village’s updated strategic plan, with Daly noting that it contained a number of short-term goals that should be achievable by the end of this council’s term (such as more signage), and some longer-term goals that would carry over to the next council.

Seedy Sunday

Burrage reported that Clinton CiB is planning a “Seedy Sunday” event for Sunday, April 10. Some vendors have already been lined up, there will be kids’ activities, and it is hoped that someone from the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee will be there.

Fire department

Coun. David Park reported that the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department has received only one call-out so far this year, and the department is actively trying to recruit new members. The department will also be receiving structure protection training in advance of this year’s wildfire season.

The next meeting of Clinton council is on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Clinton

