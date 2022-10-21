Clinton’s electrical vehicle charging station was upgraded with a second unit by B.C. Hydro this week. (Susan Swan photo)

Clinton’s electrical vehicle charging station was upgraded with a second unit by B.C. Hydro this week. (Susan Swan photo)

Clinton charging station expanded

A second charging port has been added for electric vehicles in Clinton

The Village of Clinton’s electric vehicle charging station is getting an upgrade.

Last week Mayor Susan Swan said B.C. Hydro broke ground to add a second charging station behind the village’s office. Swan said the upgrade comes due to the high level of use the existing station has received.

“We’ve had the charging station here for a couple of years but it’s been so well used that they’re putting in another charging unit,” Swan said. “B.C. Hydro covers it all and all we have to do is provide the space 24/7.”

The project should be completed by this Friday, Swan said. During construction, motorists were unable to charge their vehicles which Swan said was a temporary but necessary inconvenience.

Electrical vehicle charging stations like the one in Clinton have been built across B.C. Swan said EV drivers can use an app to check where the nearest charging station is located and charge for a modest fee.

“I’m happy to see anything that’s going to benefit our businesses. When people are charging up they spend a little more time in town and in the summer we saw people touring the museum and going to restaurants,” Swan said. “Anything that will get the traffic to stop for a while, that’s a good thing.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

Previous story
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Next story
Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies ‘unprofessional and disrespectful’

Just Posted

Clinton’s electrical vehicle charging station was upgraded with a second unit by B.C. Hydro this week. (Susan Swan photo)
Clinton charging station expanded

Archaeology crews have discovered a roasting pit feature at the Boitanio Mall site where excavation is underway to replace a sewer pipe. (Brandon Hoffman photo)
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit at Williams Lake mall excavation site

Lone Butte Fire Department and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Lone Butte Wednesday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shop gutted in afternoon fire in Lone Butte

This is a conceptualized drawing of what the community hall will look like once renovations are complete. There could be changes to how it is seen here as the project progresses. (Image courtesy of the District of 100 Mile House)
100 Mile House Community Hall murals moving to new homes