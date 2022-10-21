Clinton charging station expanded

A second charging port has been added for electric vehicles in Clinton

Clinton’s electrical vehicle charging station was upgraded with a second unit by B.C. Hydro this week. (Susan Swan photo)

The Village of Clinton’s electric vehicle charging station is getting an upgrade.

Last week Mayor Susan Swan said B.C. Hydro broke ground to add a second charging station behind the village’s office. Swan said the upgrade comes due to the high level of use the existing station has received.

“We’ve had the charging station here for a couple of years but it’s been so well used that they’re putting in another charging unit,” Swan said. “B.C. Hydro covers it all and all we have to do is provide the space 24/7.”

The project should be completed by this Friday, Swan said. During construction, motorists were unable to charge their vehicles which Swan said was a temporary but necessary inconvenience.

Electrical vehicle charging stations like the one in Clinton have been built across B.C. Swan said EV drivers can use an app to check where the nearest charging station is located and charge for a modest fee.

“I’m happy to see anything that’s going to benefit our businesses. When people are charging up they spend a little more time in town and in the summer we saw people touring the museum and going to restaurants,” Swan said. “Anything that will get the traffic to stop for a while, that’s a good thing.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House