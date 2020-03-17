Clinton CAO goes into self-isolation as precautionary measure

Village’s municipal office will remain open for now

By Raven Nyman

On March 17, Clinton Mayor Susan Swan confirmed that Rockafellow has left the Village and plans to self-isolate at home for the foreseeable future. She confirmed that Rockafellow has not yet been tested for COVID-19, but hopes that she will be.

“What I can tell you is [that] our CAO does have allergies and she had cold symptoms, so out of precaution she has decided to self-isolate,” says Swan. “She has not been tested for COVID-19, so whether she has it or not I have no idea, but for her own protection and those in the office she felt it best to self-isolate in case it turns out that she does.”

Rockafellow was at a budget meeting with council the previous night and was fine, according to Swan.

“Once she has her testing and we know for sure, then we would send out some kind of notice by social media or mail so that anyone who had been in contact with her would know to look for the symptoms.”

Swan said the Village’s municipal office will remain open for now, while staff take extra precautions to clean and bleach its surfaces daily. Only one member of the public is allowed to be at the counter at a time, and anyone who is ill is asked not to come to the office.

“We’ve stepped up our cleaning protocols. We have closed the Memorial Hall to the public just because we don’t want people congregating in groups. The gym is a little bit different, but I think that’s probably the next step, would be to close that.”

Rockafellow is self-isolating at her home in Windermere.

On March 17, conference call Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stressed the need to stay calm, according to Swan.


editorial@accjournal.ca
