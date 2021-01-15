Updated: Clinton, 70 Mile left in the dark after vehicle crashes into transmission pole

BC Hydro still working to restore power to 330 homes in 70 Mile House

A power outage Thursday night left nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton and the 70 Mile areas in the dark. (Katie McCullough photo).

Clinton and 70 Mile House areas were without power Thursday night after a southbound driver hit black ice and crashed into a transmission pole on Highway 97.

Bob Gammer, a spokesman for BC Hydro, said the transmission pole feeds power into substations in both Clinton and 70 Mile. The crash, which occurred about four kilometres south of 70 Mile at 7:30 p.m., knocked out power to nearly 3,000 homes in the two towns and outlying areas, he said. Crews were able to restore power to most affected homes by 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he added.

Crews continue to work to restore power to 330 homes in the 70 Mile area this morning, Jan. 15.

“Crews have been working through the night as best they could,” Gammer said.

Clinton RCMP Const. Patrick Bolt said no one was injured in the crash, which occurred after the driver hit black ice and slid off the road, crashing into the pole. Another crash also occurred closer to the Chasm, he said.

“The roads were really, really bad last night,” he said. “They were really icy between 70 Mile and Big Bar (turnoff).”

