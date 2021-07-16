City of Quesnel beginning to take regional evacuees in

“We are ready to go,” city recreation manager Richard Gauthier said

Quesnel’s Pet Safe Coalition has been activated to help potential animal evacuees. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

While no formal evacuation centre has been established inside Quesnel, evacuees from around the region are trickling in.

As spaces inside 100 Mile House and Williams Lake fill, Quesnel is taking in the overflow.

“We have two computers going, and a couple volunteers at the ready meeting with people,” City of Quesnel Recreation Manager Richard Gauthier said. “(We’re) assisting needs on an individual basis.”

The Pet Safe Coalition has been activated in Quesnel too.

The disaster response service helps connect evacuees with potential foster families for their furry friends.

While overflow evacuees trickle in, Gauthier was confident in the city’s ability to accept more.

“We have a great volunteer system, and we are ready to go at any moment,” he said. “We already are, in the capacity we are helping the overflow situation, and we can be up and running within an hour here.”

No fires burning in the Quesnel Fire Zone have forced evacuation orders, but large swaths of land west of Quesnel near Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park are under an evacuation alert.

