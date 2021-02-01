This photo released by Paramount Pictures shows, David Oyelowo, centre, as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Carmen Ejogo, right, as Coretta Scott King in the film, “Selma,” from Paramount Pictures and Pathé. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paramount Pictures, Atsushi Nishijima

This photo released by Paramount Pictures shows, David Oyelowo, centre, as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Carmen Ejogo, right, as Coretta Scott King in the film, “Selma,” from Paramount Pictures and Pathé. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paramount Pictures, Atsushi Nishijima

Cineplex curates Black History Month slate of films; partners with The Black Academy

Select films will also screen in Cineplex theatres in markets where cinemas are permitted to operate

Theatre giant Cineplex is celebrating Black History Month by offering a curated collection of more than 100 films across Canada.

Titles including “Harriet” and “Selma” are available throughout the month on the Cineplex Store.

Select films will also screen in Cineplex theatres in markets where cinemas are permitted to operate.

The company will donate $1 from every transaction on the Cineplex Store and from in-theatre ticket sales of the select titles in February to The Black Academy.

Toronto-raised actor-brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James co-founded The Black Academy in early December as a permanent, year-round operation to showcase Black talent and combat discrimination and systemic racism.

The organization is also planning to launch an awards show to celebrate and uplift Black talent across Canada in the latter half of 2022.

James’ acting credits include “Selma,” as well as “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Race,” which are also part of Cineplex’s curated collection for Black History Month.

The Black Academy consulted with Cineplex on the collection.

Most Read