FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Fla. China says it has been informed of the arrest of a Chinese woman at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend and is providing her with consular services. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago set for bail hearing

Secret Service agents arrested the 32-year-old woman March 30

A Chinese woman arrested after briefly gaining admission to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will likely soon learn whether she will remain jailed.

Yujing Zhang has a detention hearing Monday before federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Secret Service agents arrested the 32-year-old woman March 30 after they say she gained admission by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member and was going to swim.

Inside, they say she told a front-desk clerk she was there for a nonexistent Chinese American event. She was arrested after agents say they found her carrying four cellphones, an external hard drive and a thumb drive with computer malware installed. She is charged with lying to a federal agent and illegal entering.

READ MORE: Chinese woman carrying computer malware arrested at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

READ MORE: Trump drops border shutdown threat and proposes auto tariffs

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk
Next story
U.K. government, opposition cling to hope of Brexit compromise

Just Posted

Forest Enhancement BC allocates another $3.4 million to improve damaged forests

100 Mile House only community in the Cariboo that received money in this round

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

24 Years Ago (1995): All five directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski… Continue reading

100 Mile House bowlers get good placings in Interior Championships

Two people came in fourth and fifth after having the best average of all participants

The worst birthday ever

A number of years ago, we moved back to the Cariboo so… Continue reading

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Most Read