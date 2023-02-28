(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Child hit by Kelowna BC Transit bus after school

The child is 12 years old

A child was hospitalized after being hit by a BC Transit bus at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 28 in Kelowna’s Mission, just off Gordon Drive.

The RCMP has confirmed that the child is 12 years old.

The nature of the injuries and details of the event have not yet been released. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

BC Transit has said that they are aware of an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian at the intersection of Steele Road and Arbor View Drive.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian and driver involved in the incident,” said BC Transit.

The Transit service is supporting are supporting the police in the investigation and asks that witnesses to the incident contact the RCMP.

“Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit is also undertaking an internal investigation.”

