Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An 12-year-old child is dead after a skiing accident on Mt. Seymour in North Vancouver on Saturday (April 10) night.

North Vancouver RCMP said they received a call to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services for a report of an 11-year-old seriously injured in a skiing incident on the mountain. The child was taken to hospital but later died.

The B.C. Coroners’ Service is investigating the incident.

Editor’s note: The RCMP initially said that the child was 11 years old. They were actually 12.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

skiing