Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Police say an 11-year-old from a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta has been shot by a 13-year-old.

RCMP and emergency crews responded to the Pincher Creek hospital Monday for a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The child from the Pincher Creek Hutterite Colony was stabilized and transported to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary for further treatment.

Police say they have determined the older child was playing with a .22-calibre pistol when it accidentally discharged.

They say no adults were present at the time.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister
Next story
Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Just Posted

South Cariboo looking for athletes for 55+ BC Games

The 2019 Games will be held in Kelowna in September

Peter Skene Ogden students organize community-wide clean up

Environmental Club will also hand out seed bombs on April 23

Province announces $935,925 in funding for Cariboo region projects

The BC Rural Dividend Program grants will go to 11 projects in the Cariboo region

Did you know it was Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday on Easter Sunday?

Did you know it was Queen Elizabeth II's birthday on Easter Sunday?… Continue reading

Yoga studio raises $2,500 for woman leaving abusive relationship

The studio held a fundraiser yoga class and accepted donations from members to help the woman

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Child, 11, accidentally shot in chest by 13-year-old in southern Alberta: RCMP

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital Monday

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

Update: Court proceeding for man charged in fatal church shooting adjourned unil May

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

Most Read