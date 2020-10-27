Williams Lake Courthouse (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Courthouse (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Charges laid following high-speed chase, arrest near Williams Lake Sunday

Tyrell Giroux appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Monday, Oct. 26

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a long-distance flight from police resulting in an arrest near Williams Lake Sunday.

Tyrell Giroux appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Monday, Oct. 26 and is facing charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and driving while prohibited.

The incident began near Kamloops after RCMP received reports of an erratic driver Sunday morning. After failing to stop for police, the suspect led RCMP on a pursuit through Clinton and 100 Mile House, before two spike belts were successfully deployed — one outside 150 Mile House and the second near 140 Mile — leading to the eventual arrest near White Road on Highway 97.

READ MORE: Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP, meanwhile, have launched an internal code of conduct investigation after a civilian video shared on social media caught the arrest on camera. The video appears to show an RCMP officer stomp and punch the suspect during the arrest.

RCMP North District Commander Warren Brown said in a written statement Monday afternoon while the civilian video does capture part of the arrest, it does not provide the full scope of the details leading up to it.

READ MORE: Tsilhqot’in leaders call for suspension of officers seen in controversial Williams Lake arrest

“[It] provides no context with respect to what precipitated the arrest,” Brown said in the statement. “What is captured by the civilian video was the culmination of a high-risk, multi-jurisdictional incident that put the lives of the public and police in several communities in jeopardy.”

Giroux, who remains in police custody, is scheduled to appear back in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, Nov. 4 for a bail hearing.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged
Next story
Tsilhqot’in leaders call for suspension of officers seen in controversial Williams Lake arrest

Just Posted

Williams Lake Courthouse (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Charges laid following high-speed chase, arrest near Williams Lake Sunday

Tyrell Giroux appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Monday, Oct. 26

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Youth across B.C. took part in the Student Vote. In Cariboo Chilcotin BC Green Party David Laing got the most votes and in Cariboo North BC NDP Party Scott Elliott emerged the winner. (Student Vote photo)
BC Student Vote 2020: Green Party wins Cariboo Chilcotin, NDP wins Cariboo North

Student vote for Cariboo ridings has different outcomes than general voting

DriveBC is describing Highway 20 as having slippery sections from Williams Lake to Anahim Lake. Motorists heading west can also expect major delays due to congestion in both directions as a result of a vehicle incident between Bayliff Road and Stum Lake Road. (Photo submitted)
Freezing rain travel advisory issued for Highway 97 from 150 Mile House to Loon Lake Road

Winter storm warning also issued for north Cariboo

School District 27 will be hosting a virtual town hall with Interior Health Authority on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
SD27, Interior Health hosting virtual town hall

It will be the second session to give parents an update

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Tyrell Giroux was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Facebook video screenshot)
Tsilhqot’in leaders call for suspension of officers seen in controversial Williams Lake arrest

Disturbing video demands an immediate, independent investigation, says TNG

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

Most Read