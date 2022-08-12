An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges in machete attack that seriously injured two in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to charges against a Vancouver man.

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday near the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

He is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody awaiting an Aug. 17 court date.

Police appealed for public help after the attack on June 19 left the victims with serious head and neck wounds.

They had been loading luggage outside a Downtown Eastside hotel at the time.

Police say surveillance video from the scene, coupled with tips from the public, led to the arrest.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadian wastewater surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam
Next story
B.C. First Nation delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of Nisga’a memorial pole

Just Posted

Derek Dixon arrived in Quesnel on Thursday, Aug. 11, after cycling from Kamloops to help raise money for the Smiling Blue Skies Cancer Fund, which supports canine cancer research. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Kamloops man cycles to Quesnel to take a bite out of dog cancer

Professional logger sports facilitator Ben Leffler gets ready to throw an axe during one of his Laughing Logger Shows at the North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere. (S/J File photo)
Amateur logger sports competitors wanted at Fall Fair in Barriere

Miles Quigley has been reported missing by his family after failing to return home from Kamloops yesterday. (Photo submitted)
Kamloops RCMP looking for missing Sheridan Lake man

Clinton’s Zelia Chevalier. (Photo submitted).
Clinton women nominated each other for Jubilee Pin