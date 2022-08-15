Charge North Electric Discovery Tour stopping in 100 Mile House

Danielle Wiess will be bringing an electric vehicle to 100 Mile House on Tuesday, Aug. 16. as part of the Charge North EV Discovery Tour. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House residents will have the opportunity to test drive an electric vehicle Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The Community Energy Association (CEA) is taking an electric Ford Mustang Mach-E on the road to give people an opportunity to learn more about electric vehicles (EVs) and how they would work for them.

“Since EVs are becoming more popular in B.C., it can be hard to find one at a dealership,” reads a news release. “In response, Danielle Wiess, electric mobility expert for CEA and project manager for Charge North, is bringing an EV to local events across central and northern B.C.”

Wiess will be in 100 Mile House at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Charge North EV Discovery Tour will also be making stops in Quesnel, Prince George, Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Houston, Terrace and Smithers, after having visited Barriere, Sun Peaks, Logan Lake and Ashcroft.

It is supported by BC Hydro and includes many of the communities that will soon be getting new public EV charging stations as part of a program called Charge North, a community-driven, collaborative program funded by Northern Development Initiatives Trust, the BC Government, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to build an EV charging network across central and northern B.C.

This year, 58 charging stations in 31 communities from Masset to Valemount and Fort Nelson to Logan Lake will be installed as part of Charge North. All of these stations will be “Level 2” stations adding 30-40 kilometres of range per hour of charging.

For more information about the tour and to sign up for a test drive, go to www.communityenergy.ca/northevtour/.

Read More: Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com

100 Mile HouseElectric vehiclesQuesnel