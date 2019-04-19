The conditions at noon Saturday for the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route show the noon, one, two and three o’clock ferries all 100 per cent full. The four o’clock ferry is currently around 80 per cent full. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

People flocking to Vancouver Island for Easter weekend have caused a backup at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal with a four sailing wait to Victoria and a two sailing wait to Nanaimo.

“We definitely are seeing higher traffic volumes today. There are sailings waits for foot passengers as well as vehicles, ” said BC Ferries spokesperson Astrid Braunschmidt.

BC Ferries scheduled 89 extra sailings from April 18 to 23 on three routes which link Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Of those, 70 extra sailings are scheduled on the Vancouver – Victoria route (Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay). But even the extra sailings aren’t enough to keep up to the current demand.

RCMP are onsite at the Tsawwassen terminal helping with traffic control on the causeway, as ferry passengers take to Twitter to share their frustrations.

RELATED: BC Ferries announces 89 extra Easter sailings

The conditions at noon Saturday for the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route show the noon, one, two and three o’clock ferries all 100 per cent full. The four o’clock ferry is currently around 80 per cent full.

As of noon, there were no waits for getting off the Island on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen sailings.

The Tsawwassen to Duke Point route shows a two sailing wait with the 12:45 p.m. and the 3:15 p.m. at capacity and the 5:45 p.m. at 80 per cent full.

There are no waits in the opposite direction.

“Historically the most popular time on Easter weekend is Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before quieting down. Then things pick up again on Monday afternoon,” said Braunschmidt. “If trends play out we should see things getting better this evening.”

BC Ferries recommends allowing for extra travel time and travelling at off peak times whenever possible.

For the most up-to-date conditions, visit the BC Ferries current conditions page.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims
Next story
Historic building in Alexis Creek destroyed by fire overnight

Just Posted

Easter Egg Hunt returns to 100 Mile House

The 100 Mile Free Press and Canlan Sports team up for chocolate egg hunt

Historic building in Alexis Creek destroyed by fire overnight

“If it hadn’t been a heavy rain last night we could have lost many houses in the area”

Mile 108 Elementary myth busters take home awards at Cariboo Mainline Regional Science Fair

Kaitlyn Piccolo won awards for her project, which tested how music affects the plant growing process

Annual Festival of the Arts wraps up with showcase evening

Students performed award-winning instrumental and piano compositions, songs, and poetry

Interior Health to offer clinics at schools to catch-up on measles vaccinations

Interior Health to hold clinics at schools offering measles immunization catch-up program

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station

There are three Americans two Russians and one Canadian living on the space station

Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

The fire burned through the lattice of oak beams supporting the monument’s vaulted stone ceiling

Cache Creek council votes to rejoin local transit system

Details need to be worked out, but hopes are that change can be expedited

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Most Read