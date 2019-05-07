CFC announces Category 2 fire ban effective noon May 10

Category 2 fires are banned in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of noon on Friday, May 10. BC Wildfire Service image.

Category 2 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre beginning at noon on Friday, May 10.

The move comes to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, the CFC noted in a press release, adding the prohibition is being implemented due to an increase in fire danger ratings caused by a drying trend throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Anyone conducting a Category 2 open burn anywhere in the Cariboo Fire Centre must extinguish any such fire by noon on that date.

The prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019 or until the public is otherwise notified.

Larger Category 3 open fires have been prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre since April 15, 2019.

Read more: CFC announces Category Three fire ban in effect April 15

Specifically, prohibited Category 2 activities include:

* the burning of any waste, slash or other materials;

* open fires larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high;

* stubble or grass fires of any size over any area;

* the use of sky lanterns;

* the use of fireworks; and

* the use of binary exploding targets.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Anyone conducting a Category 2 open burn prior to May 10 is urged to use caution and people are reminded that they must follow open burning regulations as defined in the Wildfire Act and Wildfire Regulation.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw). Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north, and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

