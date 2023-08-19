Central Okanagan fire evacuees say support system too slow

Thousands of people across the Central Okanagan are displaced from their homes due to multiple wildfires burning in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna.

The most recent size update for the fire burning in Lake Country near Clark Creek is still 174 hectares announced the evening of Aug. 18.

The Walroy Lake blaze burning in Kelowna’s north end is listed at 769 hectares currently, while the McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna was listed at 10,500 hectares as of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

Currently, 10,700 properties in the Central Okanagan are on evacuation order, with an additional 9,500 on alert. Recovery plans are already being made for those affected.

Residents can check cordemergency.ca for a full map of evacuation zones.

