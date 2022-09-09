Central Cariboo Search and Rescue recovers stolen items from truck heist in share shed

Halogen lights left at the Wildwood share shed were returned to CCSAR, four monthes after they were stolen from a rescue truck

A small sticker on some halogen lights tipped off people in Wildwood to contact CCSAR chief Rick White and get the stolen items back to the volunteer organization. (Photo submitted)

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) Chief Rick White is hoping for a guilty conscience.

A small amount of the items from a fully-stocked search and rescue truck stolen from the CCSAR base in Williams Lake showed up at the Wildwood share shed recently.

Family of the ex fire chief in Wildwood noticed the items, some halogen light sets, which still had the CCSAR stickers on them.

They contacted White and let him know about the lights and arranged to return them to CCSAR.

“The fact that they showed up at the share shed in Wildwood is crazy,” said White, who is hoping those who took the truck and cleaned out all of the gear and equipment will continue to dispose of them and enable their return.

The lights found in Wildwood are only a fraction of the nearly $250,000 in equipment stripped from the truck according to White, which was stolen on April 3 and recovered on April 9 empty. The lights are worth less than $200.

With still over $249,000 in tools missing, including a Holmatro Combi tool, a Holmatro Hydrolic Ram, Holmatro hoses and pumps, medical equipment, first aid kit and oxygen, and more, White hopes people will keep their eyes peeled for other items dropped off.

He also suggests those who took the items just return them.

Anyone who sees items they think may belong to CCSAR are asked to contact Rick White at 250-267-2127.

With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski.

