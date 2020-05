Bridge Creek has spilled into the park

Centennial Park not long before it closed. (Submitted photo)

Centennial Park in 100 Mile House is closed due to high water.

Pictures show Bridge Creek spilling out of the creek bed and into the park.

The park is known for its playground, picnic area, tennis courts, walking trails, dynamic waterfalls, skateboard park and campground facilities, according to the District of 100 Mile.

The sani-station and municipal campground are also closed until further notice.

One of the bridges in Centennial Park not long before it closed. (Submitted photo)