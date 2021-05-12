Census underway across country

While the initial deadline for the 2021 Canadian Census has passed, there’s still time to complete it online or by mail. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

There is still time to complete your 2021 census, despite the deadline having come and gone this week.

“We know that not everyone will have it done by May 11,” Lise Rivais, Statistics Canada’s western region director told the Free Press.

“The May 11 date is kind of like taking a snapshot of the entire country. There is still lots of time to complete it.”

Residents across the country began receiving their census packages – either hand-delivered or via Canada Post – early last week.

Those taking part can complete the census online using a secure access code included in the package, or they can call the census line provided to request a paper version.

Rivais said completion of the census is mandatory by law and provides essential information for the country.

“For many municipalities, especially the smaller ones like 100 Mile House, this is the one time that they get a really good snapshot of their community,” she said. “It allows for planning for daycares, schools, hospitals, emergency services. For non-profits that deliver programming to new immigrants or seniors, it’s important to know if those populations are growing.”

While the census is required by law, there are usually a few citizens across the country who refuse to comply. Census staff will spend time reminding people that they are required to complete the survey, and if they still refuse, charges can be recommended she said.

“It’s up to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to decide if they want to prosecute or not,” Rivais said, noting that in 2016, 47 people across the country were referred for charges. “It’s very few people who refuse to do it. Most Canadians do their civic duty and complete the census.”

Punishment for being convicted may include a $500 fine, Rivais said, or court-mandated completion of the census.

Rivais said that they are still looking to hire local people in the 100 Mile House area to carry out several weeks of part-time work helping to remind residents to complete the census.

“It’s important for us to have local people, to understand the roads and the conditions,” she said. “There are a lot of cottages and seasonal dwellings as well, so that’s a challenge if you have people who don’t know the local areas.”

