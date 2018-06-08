Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Anthony Bourdain was well known for TV series like ‘Parts Unknown’ and ‘No Reservations.’ (The Canadian Press)

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series. He was 61.

CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement he was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert, and calling it a suicide.

CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series “Parts Unknown.”

RELATED: Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

The CNN statement said: “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”

Strasbourg police and emergency services did not immediately have information about the death.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New to the 100 Mile House Free Press team
Next story
South Cariboo elementary school students plant over 1,000 trees

Just Posted

Scorekeeper volunteers time to keep baseball alive in 100 Mile House

‘If I didn’t get to be a scorekeeper, I know I’d come and watch. I’d want to be here every game.’

South Cariboo elementary school students plant over 1,000 trees

A new generation for a new generation

New to the 100 Mile House Free Press team

Hello 100 Mile House. My name is Beth Audet and I am… Continue reading

100 Mile House briefly affected by gas shortage on Wednesday

Chevron, in 100 Mile House, briefly ran out of regular gas, but the shortage was short-lived

The referendum won’t be the end of it

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

Ontario elects Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party

The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

Most Read