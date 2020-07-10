Cedar Ave by hospital closed due to sinkhole

A view of the inside of the sinkhole on Ceder Avenue. (Photo submitted)
A view of the inside of the sinkhole on Ceder Avenue. (Photo submitted)
The scene surrounding the sinkhole on Ceder Avenue just outside the hospital parking lot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
A view of the sinkhole beside a parked car that was promptly moved away from the edge of the sinkhole. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
A view of the sinkhole beside a parked car that was promptly moved away from the edge of the sinkhole. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Fire Fighters asses the sinkhole’s stability on Friday, July 10. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Fire Fighters assists District of 100 Mile workers in condoning off the sinkhole. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A sinkhole roughly sixteen feet deep and four feet wide has opened up near the 100 Mile District General Hospital’s second parking lot on Ceder Avenue shutting the road down.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 10 a semi-truck delivering milk to the hospital was preparing to back up into the hospital when the road gave way under it. The driver, Brian Condie, said he comes to the hospital two to three times a week and that it’s a regular part of his routine.

“I set up to back in like normal and as I was backing in all the sudden I felt a funny little dip, if you will, and then I just dropped down to the frame of the truck,” Condie recalled. “By instinct, I just luckily put the lockers in and pulled her out of the hole there hoping it wouldn’t keep collapsing in front of me or behind me.”

Thanks to his reflexes his truck was not damaged and Condie was able to extract himself with nothing but a case of the shakes from his near-miss. He said that after he pulled his rig out of the hole members of the hospital staff who were preparing to help unload the milk contacted the authorities.

By his rough estimate, Condie said the hole is somewhere between 15 to 20 feet deep and many utilities under the road, like gas pipes, have been exposed.

Shortly after members of the 100 Mile Fire Rescue and 100 Mile RCMP arrived on scene to cordon off the area and prevent anyone from getting to close to the sinkhole and locate the drivers of three parked vehicles near the hole. Members of the District of 100 Mile also arrived to do an assessment and could be heard mentioning the hole was “a big one.” The 100 Mile Free Press was able to confirm the sound of running water is coming from the hole, though no official cause for the collapse has been given yet.

100 Mile Fire Recue Chief Roger Hollander was on the scene and said there were no injuries suffered from the sinkhole but confirmed that traffic on this section of Ceder Ave will be closed for the foreseeable future. Hollander requests that drivers and residents steer clear of the sinkhole to ensure the public stays as safe as possible.


