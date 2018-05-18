Both Category 2 and Category 3 fires will be banned in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of May 23. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Category 2 fires to be banned through Cariboo Fire Centre May 23

Small campfires to still be allowed

With hot weather scheduled into next week, the Cariboo Fire Centre will be banning all Category 2 and 3 open fires, effective at noon on Wednesday, May 23.

The ban is in response to an increase in fire danger caused by a drying trend throughout the region.

Until the ban goes into effect, the fire centre is urging anyone conducting such burns to use caution.

Read more: Fire danger rating climbing for Cariboo Chilcotin

While campfires will still be allowed – provided they are smaller than 0.5 by 0.5 metres – the ban encompasses the burning of any waste, slash or other materials; stubble or grass fires of any size; the use of burning barrels or burning cages; sky lanterns; fireworks; the use of binary exploding targets and the use of air curtain burners.

Anyone conducting a category 2 open burn in the Cariboo Fire Centre must extinguish it by noon on May 23. Category 3 fires have been banned since April 23.

If you are found burning after the ban goes into effect, the fire centre warns you may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000, or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

Read more: Category 3 fires to be banned in Cariboo starting April 23

