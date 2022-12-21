Cask and Cleaver seeks to extend hours

A public hearing will be held to decide if the Cask and Cleaver’s liquor service hours should be extended.

100 Mile council voted unanimously Dec. 13 to begin the public consultation process after brewery owners Neale Ward and Daniel Bratten submitted an application to stay open from 10 a.m. to midnight. The brewery is currently open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Sunday.

The application said the change is to provide more flexibility to accommodate requests from an “ever-growing client base” to host events such as Christmas parties, wedding receptions and other late-night events.

“Cask and Cleaver does not intend to become a nightlife-styled location and will continue to provide a safe, community focused and family-friendly environment which encourages moderation of consumption in a safe, comfortable social atmosphere,” the application states.

Council applies for $20,000 NDIT grant

The District of 100 Mile House has applied for a $20,000 grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund its 2023 Business Facade Improvement Program. Mayor Maureen Pinkney said the program has received several applications over the years, and council will encourage businesses to make use of the program in 2023. The District did not receive any applications this year.

Funds sought for community hall project

The District of 100 Mile House has applied for $75,000 to $100,000 from the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program to fund the development of the 100 Mile Community Hall. Joanne Doddridge, the district’s director of economic development and planning, said $33 million is available this year for all of B.C. “so it’s going to be very competitive. The stronger the project the better.”

COVID-19 vaccination policy rescinded

Council has rescinded the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. Council voted unanimously to end the policy, effective Wednesday, Dec. 14. The move followed a similar decision by the Cariboo Regional District. Vaccination policies have been rescinded across the province in recent months.



