Cases of COVID-19 identified in West Chilcotin

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has identified a small number of COVID-19 cases in B.C’s Interior west of Williams Lake.

The cases near Nimpo Lake were confirmed by VCH on Tuesday (July 28) after the Ulkatcho First Nation wrote on Facebook they had received reports of a positive case in one of the surrounding communities.

“VCH is not aware of any risk to neighbouring communities,” a spokesperson said. “Please continue to social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and avoid large gatherings”

The individual, according to Ulkatcho First Nation, is self-isolating and following COVID-19 protocols.

Most restrictions have been lifted or eased in many areas including Bella Coola which recently opened the area to tourism for B.C. residents.

“The Emergency Operations Centre is keeping track of the current COVID-19 cases across the province,” stated a Bella Coola Valley-Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin on July, 24.

“We are prepared to make changes as necessary.”

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said she is concerned about the recent rise in cases across the country and reminded everyone “the fate of flattening of the curve is still within each of our hands.”

Ulkatcho First Nation said they will not be hosting any large gatherings until further notice and cancelled a community meeting with Artemis Gold Inc. in regards to the Blackwater mine which is in the development phase after having successfully received all necessary environmental assessment approvals. Leaders will instead meet with Artemis Gold and post a video of the meeting at a later date.

“You must remain diligent in protecting yourself and others including elders.”

Interior Health said it will notify the public if an outbreak is declared.

(With Files from Katya Slepian, Black Press)

