COVID-19 (Pixabay)

COVID-19 (Pixabay)

Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Health officials are working closely with a Maple Ridge high school to manage a COVID-19 exposure, which could be a more transmissible new variant.

An individual at Garibaldi secondary has tested positive for COVID-19 and is a close contact of another case who has a variant of the COVID-19 virus that is different from the ones that are already in the community, said Fraser Health. The health authority did not specify whether it is the UK or South African variant, but said it may spread more easily. The case with the variant does not attend Garibaldi.

In coordination with the school and School District 42, Fraser Health is proactively arranging for testing to take place Monday for staff and students who may have been in contact with the school case when they were at school.

The Maple Ridge COVID-19 test collection centre will be closed tomorrow to support this testing. Appointments have been rescheduled, and walk-ins will be redirected to the Mission, Abbotsford, and Langley COVID-19 test collection centres, which all have capacity.

Only those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts need to be tested and they have been contacted, said Fraser Health. If you have not been contacted, there is no risk of exposure identified. The school will remain open.

READ ALSO: Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

As this is a variant that is new to our communities and highly transmissible, Fraser Health is working to identify any further connected variant cases to ensure immediate isolation and case management to prevent further transmission.

The variant strain can transmit more quickly and easily but does not seem to cause more severe illness, nor interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, nor affect the ability to test for the virus.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusMaple Ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Frustration grows amid restaurateurs over lack of data linking industry to COVID-19
Next story
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps find man fleeing vehicle crash in Lac La Hache

Highway closed for 1.5 hours Sunday

Diana Forster
‘Congratulations over relief’ for snowmobiler’s efforts

Diana Forster column: Interlakes

Area librarian Shelby Powell, of the Cariboo Regional District's 100 Mile House library, shows off the top picks this year. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
E-books capture new readers at Cariboo libraries

South Cariboo residents appear to be hitting the e-books, TV shows and movies at the local library.

Al and Gayle Jones outside the mural depicting Lone Butte’s history (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Al Jones passionate about history, Lone Butte

President of Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) leaves big shoes to fill.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members briefly go over grocery lists outside Save-On-Foods before heading inside where they would spend more than one-hour shopping for on-reserve Yunesit’in households. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Search and rescue volunteers fill grocery list for self-isolating families in Chilcotin

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members didn’t hesitate to help out

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Provincial funding will provide the opportunity for the Invasive Species Council of BC to hire 200 additional people. (Invasive Species Council of BC photo)
Invasive Species Council to hire 200 people through COVID relief funding

“We’re pleased the Province has chosen to partner with us on this effort to create jobs.”

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID benches Revelstoke Grizzlies for the season

News comes after multiple members test positive for the virus

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Most Read