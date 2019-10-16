The Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project is holding two community information and partnership building meetings next week, one in Clinton and another in 108 Mile House. Submitted photo.

Cariboo Waggon Road meetings coming up

Public invited to attend

There are two community information and partnership building meetings coming up on the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project, one in Clinton and one in 108 Mile Ranch.

This initiative, organized by New Pathways to Gold Society and partners, will see a corridor between Clinton and Lac la Hache researched and surveyed to identify intact and accessible sections of this fabled road, built largely on First Nations trade routes.

“We have found some exciting information via archival sources that we wish to share with folks throughout the survey corridor,” says Project Manager Richard Wright.

“We want to hear the stories from locals about the road and how it affected them or the development of their community. We’re particularly interested in local knowledge of where the road was built and the uses it was put to.”

Two sessions for Phase One of the project are scheduled: one on Oct. 23 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Centre and one on Oct. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Snacks and beverages will be supplied.

The two evenings will provide the public and interested parties with an opportunity to discover maps of the original route of the Cariboo Waggon Road from Clinton to Lac la Hache and to share stories about the road in your backyard or a family history about the route. You’ll also have a chance to have your say about proposed amenities, interpretation materials and trail uses and identify potential partnerships and business opportunities down the road.

The Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project is a partnership between the New Pathways to Gold Society, District of 100 Mile House, BC Parks and the Province of British Columbia.

For more information contact Don Hauka at ddclauka@shaw.ca.

