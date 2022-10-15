Cariboo Regional District will see some new faces on the board following 2022 election

Three of the four elections within the Cariboo Regional District have seen a change in directors according to preliminary results.

Incumbent Angie Delainey has lost her seat to newcomer Melynda Neufeld for Area E – South Lakeside and Dog Creek. Delainey received 148 votes while Neufeld, who’s father the late Byron Kempt was a past CRD Area E director, garnered 197 votes.

Incumbent Jim Glassford won his seat for Area I – Narcosli, Nazko and West Fraser with 120 votes over Sage Gordon’s 65 votes.

Incumbent Gerald Kirby lost his seat to Tolin Pare for Area J – West Chilcotin in a commanding lead. Pare got 213 votes to 51 for Kirby.

East Chilcotin Area K incumbent Chad Mernett lost his seat to former director Betty Anderson in a tight race that saw Anderson garner 33 votes and Mernett 25.

Eight Cariboo Regional District area directors won their seats by acclamation.

Acclaimed candidates include incumbents Mary Sjostrom for Area A – Red Bluff and Quesnel South, John Massier for Area C – Bowron Lake, Barlow Creek and Barkerville, Steve Forseth for Area D – Commodore Heights and McLeese Lake, Maureen LeBourdais for Area F – Horsefly, Likely and 150 Mile House, Al Richmond for Area G – Lac La Hache and 108 Mile Ranch, Margo Wagner for Area H – Canim Lake and Forest Grove and newcomer Eric De Vries for Area L – Lone Butte and Interlakes as Area L incumbent Willow Macdonald did not seek re-election. Area B was acclaimed by Barb Bachmeier.

