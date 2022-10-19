Cariboo Regional District welcomes interim CAO, Brian Carruthers

The Cariboo Regional District Board announced today that Brian Carruthers has accepted the temporary, six-month position of interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), while the board continues their formal recruitment process to fill this vital role in the organization.

Brian is recently retired from a 21-year career as a local government administrator and is currently providing consulting services to local governments across the province. Brian began his local government career in 2001, serving as a senior manager and CAO for the City of Williams Lake for 11 years. Following that he also served as CAO for Central Kootenay Regional District and Cowichan Valley Regional District. Prior to working in local government, Brian spent 20 years with BC Parks, supervising and managing park operations across B.C. and in the Cariboo Chilcotin region.

“We had already decided to move back to the Cariboo so this is a great opportunity to get reacquainted with the community and the region.” Carruthers said in a CRD news release. “There are many familiar faces at the CRD and I am really looking forward to supporting the Board and staff as they transition to a new Chief Administrative Officer.”

Having lived and worked in Williams Lake for 19 years, Carruthers has a strong appreciation for the region and the communities of the Cariboo Regional District. He brings extensive experience in regional district administration to this role, as well as a background in supporting, partnering, and collaborating with First Nations communities and community-based agencies.

“Mr. Carruthers brings a wealth of expertise, specifically with Regional Districts,” said Chair Margo Wagner, “This experience will enable him to assist Deputy CAO Ms. Johnston in the day to day running of the CRD and Board activities. Aside from splitting these CAO duties, he will also take the time to evaluate the efficiency of the CRD, assist us in strategic planning in January, and he will lend his support in the recruitment of a permanent CAO.”

