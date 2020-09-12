The matter was discussed at the most recent Cariboo Regional District board meeting. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Regional District to develop regional broadband strategy

Part of the proposal would be to identify service gaps in the region.

The Cariboo Regional District has approved spending up to $80,000 from its Community Works Fund to develop a Regional Broadband Strategy.

The Board agreed on Friday to have staff prepare the necessary financial plan amendment to reflect the approval and bring it forward to a future board meeting. A request for proposals has already gone out.

CAO John MacLean said the broadband strategy would identify options to facilitate and foster broadband service in the Cariboo-Chilcotin area. Part of the proposal would be to identify service gaps in the region. This would allow the CRD to highlight its highest priorities in specific areas to future service providers so that the work is done where it is needed most.

“We need to have the strategy first and the board will make decisions on how to participate,” MacLean said. “This is an opportunity for us to identify areas that are underserved in rural communities where there’s no business case to go in.”

