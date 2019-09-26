Cariboo Regional District submits resolutions at UBCM convention in Vancouver

Members from the Cariboo Regional District are attending the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention in Vancouver.

The board of directors will be meeting with ministers and ministry staff to discuss issues that have been affecting the Cariboo region. Some of those topics will include developing emergency egress routes for the Wells area (Purden Lake Connector) and the Horsefly/Likely area (Ditch Road) – improving access to broadband internet in rural areas – industrial, commercial and institutional recycling regulation and additional support for rural policing and crime prevention.

Members of the board have submitted nine resolutions for endorsement by the UBCM membership.

According to the CRD press release, submitted resolutions include:

– Consistency in access to Emergency Support Service (ESS) resources.

– Training challenges related to new ammonia regulations.

– Cannabis revenue sharing with local governments.

– Resourcing a data-sharing system in B.C. for emergencies.

– Increasing funding for fire centres in B.C.

– A multi-agency approach to fire-smarting transportation corridors.

– Maintaining provincial responsibility for the Fire Services Act and regulations.

– Improving access to provincial emergency preparedness funding for independent fire services.

– The need for more small aircraft pilot training.

100 Mile House

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall said the municipality will be working with the resolutions that are on the table, who they’ve worked on the regional district with.

“There have been flooding issues due to the wildfires,” said Mayor Mitch Campsall. “That is one of the issues we are dealing with and one of the resolutions we are seeking.”

Campsall said the community needs more help in general due to the mill shutdowns.

“These meetings with the minister are like speed dating,” said Campsall. “They will get 15 minutes with the minister and it doesn’t really do anything. We have always been one to invite the minister to our community or go to the minister when we need something.”

“Hopefully we can get something.”

