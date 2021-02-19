The Cariboo Regional District is asking for public input on its 2021 budget. (Angie Mindus photo)

Cariboo Regional District seeks input on 2021 draft budget

CRD’s budget is increasing from $50.1 million to $54.3 million in 2021

Public input is being sought for the Cariboo Regional District’s 2021 budget before it adopted.

A summary of the budget is available online for Cariboo residents and property owners to review and provide feedback up until March 3, 2021.

For 2021, the CRD’s budget is increasing from $50.1 million to $54.3 million, which is an 8.5 per cent increase. In terms of taxation, the CRD is proposing collecting 4.1 per cent more taxes than 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the CRD’s spending and revenues, but the board of directors is committed to sensible taxation that finds a middle ground between affordability for taxpayers and ensuring the District has the funds it needs to deliver the services our residents and businesses depend on,” CRD Chair Margo Wagner said in a news release. “We think this budget strikes that balance.”

The majority of the CRD’s services are seeing no tax increase or a minimal tax increase to account for inflation.

Areas that will seen an increase are airport services will go up 35.4 per cent to pay for runway replacement and increase capital reserves, contribution services will increase by 9.4 per cent for economic development, protective services will increase 7.9 per cent for equipment replacement and additional staffing.

Details of the tax increases in each of these services are included in the budget information on the CRD website.

To send feedback, email mailbox@cariboord.ca or call the chief financial officer at 250-392-3351.

Paper copies of the budget documents for those unable to access the digital versions can be requested by calling CRD communications at 250-392-3351 or emailing communications@cariboord.ca.

The board will consider all feedback before the budget’s final adoption on March 31, 2021.


The Cariboo Regional District is asking for public input on its 2021 budget. (Angie Mindus photo)
Most Read