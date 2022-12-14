Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo).

Cariboo Regional District rescinds COVID-19 vaccination mandate

The change goes into effect Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

The Cariboo Regional District has rescinded its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, effective Wednesday, Dec. 14.

As a result, CRD employees, contractors and volunteers will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to support the delivery of CRD services.

Interim CRD chief administrative officer Brian Carruthers said the CRD fire departments are “certainly” looking to resume normal operations with the possibility of firefighters who left because of the policy returning now that the policy has been lifted.

Fire departments all across B.C. had firefighters leave because of vaccine mandates, he added.

“It has had its challenges,” he said. “We are at a point where it’s time to move on.”

Since the policy was implemented in January 2022, public health measures in the workplace and society have effectively managed COVID-19 exposure risks and reduced risks to service delivery, the CRD noted in a press release, adding many public agencies are suspending or rescinding their mandatory vaccination policies including the federal government and several local governments in the province.

The CRD continues to support and encourage practices that are being recommended by public health officials to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including vaccination, wearing masks, and self isolating when sick.

Moving forward, the CRD will rely on the Provincial Health Officer and other appropriate agencies for guidance and direction in ensuring the safety of our employees and volunteers.

Williams Lake city council also voted in favour of rescinding its vaccination policy on Tuesday, Dec. 6. 2022.

