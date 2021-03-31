Shelby Powell is librarian of the 100 Mile Branch of the Cariboo Regional Library. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Shelby Powell is librarian of the 100 Mile Branch of the Cariboo Regional Library. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Cariboo Regional District offices and libraries will stay open

The district has regional offices in Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

Libraries and public offices operated by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) are remaining open, despite updated provincial public health measures.

The district is asking residents to use online options whenever possible, and set up appointments before heading to a district office.

“A number of common services, such as building permits, development applications, and bylaw complaints can be accessed via our website: cariboord.ca,” a news release notes.

While in-person counter service will continue at libraries, some staff will work from home. Bookings, curbside pick-up and library card registrations are available over the phone.

Libraries operated by the CRD were closed for six months in 2020, due to pandemic measures, reopening in late September.

“The recent unwelcome trend in COVID-19 infection rates highlights the need for continued measures to combat the pandemic,” the release says. “We urge everyone living and working in the Cariboo region to observe COVID-19 safety measures, extend care and compassion to those in need, and continue to take the steps necessary to ease restrictions and speed a return to daily life.”

The CRD operates 15 libraries across the Cariboo, including in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Those three cities also hold the north, central and south regional offices. Residents are asked to call the head office (1-800-665-1636) to set up an appointment.

District offices will also be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Provincial officials ramped up public health orders on March 29, saying they were establishing a three-week “circuit breaker” to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new orders include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, group classes and mandating mask use by younger students in schools.

A planned measure to allow indoor religious services during the spring has also been put on hold.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges
Next story
VIDEO: Rare white moose spotted in Cariboo

Just Posted

Father Emmanuel Onumadu and parishioners of St. Jude’s Catholic Church are preparing to observe the Easter Vigil outdoors and online. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Drive-in, virtual Easter services go ahead

Members of 100 Mile House’s faith communities celebrate Easter Mass in person, albeit outside.

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white moose spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Shelby Powell is librarian of the 100 Mile Branch of the Cariboo Regional Library. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo Regional District offices and libraries will stay open

The district has regional offices in Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

Dave Eagles/KTW
Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Most Read