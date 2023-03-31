Cariboo Regional District directors consider doubling remuneration for elected officials

Rural directors could go from $12,900 to $28,900

The new CRD board was sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2022 during the inaugural meeting. (CRD/Gerald Pinchbeck file photo)

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) directors are looking at more than doubling the remuneration for CRD elected officials.

The board has requested CRD staff to return analyze the impacts of changes that are being contemplated which include an increase to base compensation for rural directors to $28,900 per year – up from about $12,900 per year, noted a CRD news release regarding the March 23 and 24 CRD board meeting highlights.

The board will leave compensation for municipal directors – who would be mayors who sit on the board – the same.

The board also proposed adopting CRA mileage rates for travel costs and removing the cap on travel time that may be claimed under the policy. The proposed changes remain preliminary and are subject to further consideration informed by cost estimates from staff on the proposed changes.

Last year the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors voted to give itself a 2.8 per cent pay raise, along with automatic annual increases in line with the Consumer Price Index.

TNRD made the move after determining wages were lagging behind the average in other regional districts. The increase – in a 16-9 vote – means electoral area directors will receive $25,256 per year, and municipal directors $15,135. The per-meeting rate for directors will also jump from $160 to $170.

The next CRD board meeting is scheduled for April 14.

READ MORE: TNRD board votes in favour of increasing wages

– With a file from the Barriere Star Journal

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CRD