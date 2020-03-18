Cariboo Regional District closes offices as COVID-19 precaution

The Cariboo Regional District will be closing its offices in 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Williams Lake, as of noon on March 18. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Regional District will be closing its offices in Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House due to the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation.

Heeding the declaration of a public health emergency by the Province and recommendations of public health officials, effective as of noon on March 18, its offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

“Our staff will continue work to provide all of our core services to our residents,” said John MacLean, CRD Chief Administrative Officer. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make appropriate adjustments as recommended. The health and safety of the public and our staff remains a top priority.”

MacLean said if anyone needs to contact the CRD there are options to connect over the phone, Internet and through social media outlets.

For information from any of its departments call:

• South Cariboo – 100 Mile House office: 250-395-3838

• North Cariboo – Quesnel: 250-992-7414

• Central Cariboo – Williams Lake: 250-392-3551 or 1-800-665-1636

The CRD is also available via e-mail at mailbox@cariboord.ca, or visit its website at www.cariboord.ca.

As an advisory, the CRD said if you think you have come in contact with COVID-19 or are showing symptoms, do not go to your healthcare provider. Instead, call 8-1-1 for advice.

The CRD also warned of social media posts from unofficial sources and recommends visiting sources such as Health Canada and the BC Centre for Disease Control for up-to-date information.

