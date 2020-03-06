Moving forward CRD board agendas will regularly include articles from UNDRIP, chair Margo Wagner announced Friday, March 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Regional District board including UNDRIP information with each agenda

Chair Margo Wagner said several other regional districts are doing the same thing

Board agendas for the Cariboo Regional District will now include information about the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP).

Chair Margo Wagner said each agenda will include one article from UNDRIP in an effort to bring it to the forefront.

“Several regional districts are doing this,” Wagner said during the regular meeting Friday, March 6. “People might not have time to read the entire document so this another way to help us work with our First Nations.”

The article included in the March 6 agenda reads:

Indigenous peoples have the right to the full enjoyment, as a collective or as individuals, of all human rights and fundamental freedoms as recognized in the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights laws.

