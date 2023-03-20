Cariboo Regional District appoints new chief administrative officer

Murray Daly will assume his new role of the Cariboo Regional District’s CAO on May 15, 2023. (CRD photo)

Murray Daly will be moving from Clinton where he was the CAO for the village

The Cariboo Regional District Board of Directors has announced the hiring of a new chief administrative officer (CAO).

Murray Daly will assume his new role of CAO on May 15, 2023 and was selected through a competitive recruitment process that garnered multiple applications from across Canada, noted the CRD in a news release issued Monday, March 20.

Murray is originally from southern Vancouver Island and moved to Terrace in 2009 to begin his career in local government with the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine RDKS). During his time with the RDKS, he held multiple positions ranging from bylaw enforcement to environmental services.

In 2020, Murray and his family relocated to Clinton where he assumed the role of chief administrative officer for the village of Clinton.

The news release noted Murray is delighted to be returning to a regional district and is particularly excited to join the team at the Cariboo Regional District.

“From living as far south as one can in B.C. to working and seeing its most northern regions, our family has grown to very much love the Cariboo. My wife and I are thrilled that the next phase of my career will allow us to remain in this area and our children are looking forward to exploring all the many clubs and recreational opportunities that Williams Lake and the surrounding area has to offer,” noted Daly.

Board Chair Margo Wagner said they are excited to have Daly join the CRD to lead the organization and provide strategic support to the Board of Directors.

“Murray comes into the position with a good understanding of how regional districts function and the unique aspects of delivering local government services in a geographically large, diverse region and he will be a great addition to our team,” noted Wagner.

Former CRD CAO John MacLean left the CRD in late October of 2022 to assume a new role as CAO with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District after five years with the district.

Brian Carruthers has been serving as the temporary CAO for the CRD since October.

