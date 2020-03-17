The Cariboo Regional District has closed all public libraries because COVID-19 concerns. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Regional District announces closure of all library locations

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) have announced that all library locations will be closed to the public beginning on March 17 until further notice, according to a press release on March 17. These closures are because of the rapidly changing situation around COVID-19.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will make any appropriate adjustments as recommended and will ensure that the appropriate notifications are given to the public,” reads the news release.

The release also says all digital content – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, video streaming and eLearning – will be available 24 hours a day at cln.ca.

All overdue fines and fees for the period of this closure will be waived, as well.

People can continue to connect with libraries over the phone or the internet, calling 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636 or emailing mailbox@cariboord.ca.

