As a third atmospheric river hits the B.C. coast, many regions in the Interior are on a high streamflow advisory, including the Cariboo, North Thompson and Upper Fraser regions. (River Forecast Centre)

Cariboo, North Thompson, Upper Fraser regions on high streamflow advisory as third storm hits B.C. coast

Up to 200 millimetres of rain is expected on the coast which could spill into interior regions

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Cariboo, North Thompson and Upper Fraser regions.

As the third atmospheric river hits British Columbia’s coast with rainfall amounts of 100-200 millimetres, there is a risk of “moderate to heavy rain spilling over” to the B.C. Interior regions, according to the advisory, issued by B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

While major flooding in the Cariboo, North Thompson and Upper Fraser regions is not expected, rivers in these areas may experience a sudden increase of water levels. The advisory also notes there could be significant growth to the snowpack if temperatures remain low during the storm event.

The advisory is in place for:

– The Cariboo, including tributary rivers around Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Quesnel and surrounding areas;

– North Thompson region, including tributary rivers around Blue River, Clearwater and surrounding areas; and

– Upper Fraser River, including McGregor River, Robson Valley and surrounding areas

The ministry is advising all public to stay away from the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor conditions and will provide updates as necessary.


