The most recent COVID-19 restrictions will see hockey games put on pause for children, while all adult indoor team sports will be banned. (Angie Mindus photo)

The most recent COVID-19 restrictions will see hockey games put on pause for children, while all adult indoor team sports will be banned. (Angie Mindus photo)

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex pauses all indoor group fitness due to COVID-19 restrictions

Individual swimming, swimming classes, individual fitness centre usage and skating are not affected

  • Dec. 3, 2020 10:35 a.m.
  • News

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake has temporarily paused all indoor group fitness classes following the advice of the Provincial Health Officer and the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA).

These classes include all drop-in aquafit, drop-in fitness, registered group fitness and registered aquatic fitness activities.

Activities such as individual swimming, swimming classes, individual fitness centre usage and skating are not affected until further notice.

“The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex continues to work diligently to ensure that we can provide residents with continued access to recreational activities,” said Ian James, Director of Community Services. “We will continue to adapt our facility and our programs to meet the requirements of the Provincial Health Officer and our partners such as the BCRPA and ViaSport, to ensure the ongoing safety of our users and staff.”

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will advise users of any further changes should they be required.

Dr. Bonnie Henry handed down the latest COVID restrictions for B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 during her daily briefing.

“All indoor adult team sport is … prohibited. This includes basketball, cheerleading, combat sports, martial arts, floor hockey, floor ringette, ice hockey, ringette, netball, skating, soccer, squash and volleyball.”

Structured child and youth programs and sport are permitted, but must meet and follow the ViaSport Phase 2 requirements.

“We know the restrictions put an added burden on what is an already difficult time for all of us, but they are what is required right now,” said Henry.

READ MORE: Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CRD launches regional broadband, cell survey
Next story
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue rescues two snowmobilers from Cariboo Mountains

Just Posted

Lauren Keller, a Peter Skene Ogden student, is doing her Capstone project with the Free Press. (Photo submitted).
PSO staff, students adapting to COVID-19 changes

Student Life column by PSO’s Lauren Keller

Two snowmobilers stranded overnight near Yanks Peak were rescued Wednesday, Dec. 2 by Central Cariboo Search Rescue with mutual aid from Prince George Search and Rescue and South Cariboo Search. (Central Cariboo Search and Rescue photo)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue rescues two snowmobilers from Cariboo Mountains

Prince George Search and Rescue, South Cariboo Search and Rescue did mutual aid

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Update: Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections, 4 in ICU

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital, 4 in intensive care

(Pixabay)
News bytes: Christmas stories, library volunteers wanted

Briefs from around the region

Lisa Grey, who works from home, didn't realize how poor her Internet service was until she moved here last year. (Submitted photo).
CRD launches regional broadband, cell survey

Internet gaps, service levels mapped across region

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Most Read