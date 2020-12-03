Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex pauses all indoor group fitness due to COVID-19 restrictions

The most recent COVID-19 restrictions will see hockey games put on pause for children, while all adult indoor team sports will be banned. (Angie Mindus photo)

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake has temporarily paused all indoor group fitness classes following the advice of the Provincial Health Officer and the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA).

These classes include all drop-in aquafit, drop-in fitness, registered group fitness and registered aquatic fitness activities.

Activities such as individual swimming, swimming classes, individual fitness centre usage and skating are not affected until further notice.

“The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex continues to work diligently to ensure that we can provide residents with continued access to recreational activities,” said Ian James, Director of Community Services. “We will continue to adapt our facility and our programs to meet the requirements of the Provincial Health Officer and our partners such as the BCRPA and ViaSport, to ensure the ongoing safety of our users and staff.”

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will advise users of any further changes should they be required.

Dr. Bonnie Henry handed down the latest COVID restrictions for B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 during her daily briefing.

“All indoor adult team sport is … prohibited. This includes basketball, cheerleading, combat sports, martial arts, floor hockey, floor ringette, ice hockey, ringette, netball, skating, soccer, squash and volleyball.”

Structured child and youth programs and sport are permitted, but must meet and follow the ViaSport Phase 2 requirements.

“We know the restrictions put an added burden on what is an already difficult time for all of us, but they are what is required right now,” said Henry.

