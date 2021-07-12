Cariboo heads into ‘less aggresive’ heat wave, smokey skies to kick off work week

Cariboo residents can expect smokey skies and hot temperatures this week, July 12 to 15. (Anna Fait photo)

Williams Lake and 100 Mile House are under a heat warning and special air quality statement.

Environment Canada issued the bulletins at 3:51 a.m. and 4:32 a.m. Monday, July 12, noting daytime highs are expected to reach 30C to 35C Monday through Wednesday.

“A heat wave less aggressive than the previous historic heat wave will affect parts of the B.C. Interior … above seasonal daytime temperatures and elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. This heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

As well, the Cariboo region, including Quesnel, will also be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

“Smoke may be widespread in some regions due to many active fires. Smaller fires in some regions may contribute to locally degraded air quality conditions. Localized precipitation may temporarily alleviate smoke conditions in some areas.”

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

