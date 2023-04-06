Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution around burning with strong winds forecasted across region

Currently, there are no open fire prohibitions in effect in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Strong winds are forecasted to sweep across the Cariboo Fire Centre over the Easter weekend. The BC Wildfire Service is urging members of the public and industry personnel to exercise extreme caution when conducting any outdoor burning and consider postponing burning until a calmer day.

Currently, there are no open fire prohibitions in effect in the Cariboo Fire Centre. Those conducting any open fire should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires. Before lighting a fire, please check with your local authority, ensure you are properly prepared, aware of the conditions, and follow open burning regulations:

Establish a fuel break around your Category 2 or Category 3 burn and ensure the fire site is away from buildings, trees, and other combustible materials.

Ensure someone is always monitoring the fire so it doesn’t spread beyond its intended size.

Ensure that sufficient tools and water are on site to control the fire.

Anyone who lights an open fire must also comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation and follow the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations. Check the local venting index by calling 1 888 281-2992 or visiting: l Venting | Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

Make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1 888 797-1717.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo