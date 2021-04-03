Lorne Doerksen is MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin (Photo submitted)

Lorne Doerksen is MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin (Photo submitted)

Cariboo Chilcotin shakes off the blues

Region comes in strong second in Shake of the Blues ice fishing tournament.

In the inaugural Shake Off the Blues ice fishing tournament, the Cariboo Chilcotin came in a strong second.

As a result, $1,760 was donated to the riding and will be split evenly between the South Cariboo Health Foundation and the outdoor education program at Lake City Secondary School in Williams Lake.

The president and founder of Anglers Atlas’ MyCatch Sean Simmons helped facilitate the recent Shake Off the Blues Rural BC Ridings Ice Fishing Challenge. Promoted by local MLAs like the Cariboo’s Lorne Doerkson, the contest pitted six ridings against one another to see who could score the most points.

“The goal of this tournament was to see which riding would be crowned the ice fishing capital of British Columbia,” Simmons said.

The Cariboo Chilcotin scored 876 points with 29 anglers catching 115 fish of varying species and lengths. Taking first place was Prince George-McKenzie which earned 1,179 points thanks to 34 participants making 189 catches.

Simmons said people enjoy using his company’s services because they’ve developed an app that tracks fishing without revealing fishermen’s secret spots.

“Secret spots stay secret. The exact location is never revealed to the public,” Simmons said.

READ MORE: Hooked on fishing in South Cariboo

This means they’re able to provide data to researchers or, in the case of a tournament, to judges. Simmons said they chose to start facilitating online tournaments last year after COVID-19 hit and most of the regular fishing tournaments were cancelled.

Simmons said contestants just had to log when they caught their fish, weigh it, take a picture with the scale and then release it to enter, all in less than a minute.

Not only does it provide a fun contest for anglers, but has minimal impact on the fish while providing researchers with important data for conservation efforts.

“Since we launched this new catch and release tournaments we’ve really blown up. We get about a million anglers on our platform each year,” Simmons said, adding engagement has only increased since they started facilitating the tournaments.

He said he’s interested in doing more of these events in the future and welcomes any potential partners reaching out to him. Simmons also looks forward to the chance to fish in the Cariboo once more.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Lorne Doerksen is MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Chilcotin shakes off the blues

Region comes in strong second in Shake of the Blues ice fishing tournament.

Names to come (Photo submitted)
Soccer practice set to resume, play suspended

Ella Birtwistle’s hopes of playing rep soccer hampered by COVID-19

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Peg legs and prosthesis don’t stop Caribooers

Marianne Van Osch column

May Ball Rodeo is cancelled for another year due to COVID-19. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton’s May Ball Rodeo hog-tied again

Rodeo will be cancelled for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19.

100 Mile Lions members Ron Graves and Justin Case enjoy working to better the community. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press).
‘We serve’: 100 Mile Lions big part of community

Growing up in 100 Mile House, Justin Case remembers seeing the local… Continue reading

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Most Read